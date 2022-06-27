WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

428 PM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

* WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and

Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southeast New York,

including the following county, Suffolk.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather