WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 448 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES... At 447 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklinville, or 19 miles northeast of Salamanca, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Ashford, Arcade, Franklinville, Rushford, Ashford Hollow, Houghton, Yorkshire, Caneadea, Delevan and Ischua. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather