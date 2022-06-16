WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 657 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS AND SOUTHERN OSWEGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather