SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG NEAR LAKE ERIE...

Patchy dense fog will continue through late afternoon along the

immediate Lake Erie shore, including the lakeshore of Downtown

Buffalo. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile at times,

including along Interstate 190 from the 198 to downtown, and along

the Skyway. Motorists should be alert for rapid changes in

visibility along the Lake Erie shore.

