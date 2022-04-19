WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 418 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches...with the higher amounts being found on the Tug Hill and in the higher terrain east of the Black river valley. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult...especially across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heavy and wet and could cause a few power outages in addition to travel impacts. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington County. In New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess and Eastern Rensselaer Counties. In Massachusetts, Southern Berkshire and Northern Berkshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather