SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1243 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS, AND RAPIDLY FALLING

TEMPERATURES WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...SULLIVAN...

DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH

will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze

conditions on area roads.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1242 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was

along a line extending from near Northwood to near Shehawken and

moving east at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Rockland, Oneonta, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury,

Worcester, Middlefield and Hartwick.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97.

Interstate 88 between 10 and 19.

SAFETY INFO...

A rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice to form on roadways.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only

wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses

and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4221 7453 4217 7446 4202 7478 4186 7446

4184 7448 4181 7547 4200 7544 4200 7536

4201 7539 4207 7543 4264 7531 4286 7520

4291 7509 4283 7491 4290 7488 4283 7466

4263 7463 4252 7471 4242 7461 4235 7443

TIME...MOT...LOC 1742Z 266DEG 32KT 4341 7503 4186 7535

