SNOW SQUALL WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Snow Squall Warning

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

934 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for...

Western Seneca County in central New York...

Western Schuyler County in central New York...

Yates County in central New York...

Northwestern Chemung County in central New York...

Steuben County in central New York...

* Until 1015 AM EST.

* At 934 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from near Canandaigua to Troupsburg, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow and

gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling

visibility. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and webcams.

IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

Locations impacted include...

Corning, Big Flats, Seneca Falls, Bath, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Hector,

Romulus, Fayette and Starkey.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 41.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 36 and 49.

Interstate 390 near 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,

bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and

be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.

Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

