WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

444 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...A BAND OF snow showers WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO...

ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...MADISON...AND DELAWARE

COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of snow showers accompanied by winds of 20 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.

Temperatures can quickly drop below freezing leading to slick and

snow covered surfaces. Allow extra time for the evening commute.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 442 PM EST, a band of snow showers was

along a line extending from Preble to Otego and moving northeast at

20 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Cortland, Oneonta, Norwich, Pompey, Eaton, Hamilton, Sidney, Homer,

Guilford and Cazenovia.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 14.

Interstate 88 between 8 and 19.

SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through

this snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4219 7542 4269 7637 4300 7585 4257 7467

TIME...MOT...LOC 2142Z 236DEG 16KT 4272 7614 4238 7518

