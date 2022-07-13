WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Onondaga County in central New York... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skaneateles, or 8 miles northeast of Auburn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, Solvay, Skaneateles, Marcellus, Amboy, Camillus, Elbridge, New York State Fairgrounds and Galeville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather