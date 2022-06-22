WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 602 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca and western Cayuga Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterloo, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette, Sennett, Fleming, Ledyard, Montezuma and Union Springs. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 near 41. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4287 7698 4287 7696 4301 7696 4302 7679 4301 7650 4266 7654 4277 7697 TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 284DEG 22KT 4291 7693 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather