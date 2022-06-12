WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 940 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chemung, southwestern Tioga and north central Bradford Counties through 1030 PM EDT... At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Breesport, or near Elmira, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Erin and Litchfield. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 56 and 63. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4204 7682 4213 7681 4222 7674 4219 7622 4188 7634 TIME...MOT...LOC 0140Z 282DEG 18KT 4213 7668 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather