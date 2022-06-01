WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

313 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome,

northeastern Tioga and southwestern Chenango Counties through 345 PM

EDT...

At 313 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Berkshire, or 8 miles northwest of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Maine, Nanticoke, Berkshire, Newark Valley, Whitney Point, Lisle,

Greater Binghamton Airport, Chenango Forks, Chenango Bridge and

Castle Creek.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 6 and 8.

Interstate 88 between 2 and 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4220 7621 4231 7625 4242 7582 4214 7579

TIME...MOT...LOC 1913Z 263DEG 18KT 4226 7614

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS

CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG

CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE

ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON

MADISON MONROE NIAGARA

ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS

OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA

STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA

TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING

YATES

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cortland and west

central Chenango Counties through 400 PM EDT...

At 316 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Homer, or over Cortland, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

Cortland, Homer, Virgil, Solon, Cincinnatus, McGraw, Marathon,

Pitcher, Lapeer and Pharsalia.

New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 12.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4255 7566 4241 7611 4241 7614 4255 7626

4265 7627 4273 7610

TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 314DEG 25KT 4263 7618

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather