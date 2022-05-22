WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

309 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tioga County through

345 PM EDT...

At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Barton, or near Waverly, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Barton, Waverly, Owego, Litchfield, Berkshire, Newark Valley, Candor,

Nichols, Apalachin and Lockwood.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 61 and 66.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4231 7617 4205 7611 4200 7648 4200 7653

4208 7655 4215 7656

TIME...MOT...LOC 1908Z 257DEG 32KT 4208 7644

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

