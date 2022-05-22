WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

234 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tioga

and northeastern Bradford Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ulster, or near Athens, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Towanda, Sheshequin, Ulster, Litchfield, Orwell, North Towanda,

Windham, Nichols, Rome and Milan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

LAT...LON 4174 7653 4186 7661 4206 7632 4187 7614

TIME...MOT...LOC 1834Z 240DEG 28KT 4186 7648

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

