WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 359 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York... East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy affecting Delaware County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling this weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood