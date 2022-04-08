WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 238 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Warning will expire at 245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of central New York, including the following county, Delaware. Flood waters continue to recede and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Neversink River Above Bridgeville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall back to within banks through the weekend. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather