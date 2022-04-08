WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1134 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

county, Delaware.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1134 AM EDT, The Delaware River in Delhi continues to

recede, however it will be a few more hours before the river

drop below flood stage. Minor flooding will continue into

this afternoon.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Delhi, Colchester, Hamden and East Delhi.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

