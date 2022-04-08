WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

924 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Pennsylvania...New York...

Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna

Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New

York...

Susquehanna River At Vestal affecting Tioga and Broome Counties.

For the Susquehanna River New York...including Owego, Unadilla,

Windsor, Bainbridge, Conklin, Binghamton Washington Street, Vestal,

Waverly/Sayre...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest

to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water

begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:01 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0

feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage

late Sunday evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river overflows banks and lowland

flooding begins within the flood plain.

- At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this

afternoon to 18.3 feet this afternoon and fluctuate around

flood stage tonight and Saturday before cresting around 19.1

feet Saturday night. The river will then fall below flood

stage early Sunday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.

* WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low

lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge.

- At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this

evening and crest at 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight.

It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW

MORNING...

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Unadilla.

* WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to impact fields and

some properties in Unadilla between Main Street and River Road.

- At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.

evening to 11.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage

after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather