FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

737 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New

York...

Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls affecting Sullivan and Delaware

Counties.

For the Beaver Kill Creek...including Cooks Falls...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas,

campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become

flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:16 AM EDT Friday was 13.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.9 feet this morning. It

will then fall below flood stage this afternoon to 7.4 feet

and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 7.5

feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall again and

remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

