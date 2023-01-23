WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

819 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

with storm totals of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Hamilton, Herkimer, Columbia, western Ulster and

eastern Greene Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of up to a half inch per

hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches,

with storm totals of 6 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts

possible.

* WHERE...Northern Warren and Northern Washington Counties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between a half inch and one

inch per hour through this morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with storm totals of 6 to 10 inches. Locally higher

amounts possible.

* WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, northern Catskills,

Helderbergs, Capital District, Saratoga Glens Falls area and

northern Taconics.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around an inch per hour.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

inches, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In

Vermont, Bennington and Windham Counties. In New York, eastern

Rensselaer County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the

evening commute as well. Downed tree limbs due to combined

weight of snow from the previous storm, and the additional

heavy wet snow could result in power outages, especially

across higher elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour

at times.

