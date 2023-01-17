WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

133 PM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

...Light freezing rain expected this afternoon in the Schoharie

Valley, Helderbergs and parts of the Capital Region...

Light freezing rain and a little sleet will track through the

Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Schenectady and southern Saratoga

Counties through 4 PM. Some parts of Albany, Troy, Rensselaer and

east Greenbush will see pockets of light freezing rain and sleet

as well, just enough to make untreated surfaces a little icy.

A glaze of ice is likely on untreated surfaces and exposed

objects across the region through 4 PM. Motorists are advised to

slow down and use caution while driving this afternoon.

