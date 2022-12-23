WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

300 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Esopus Creek At Cold Brook.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:31 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.8 feet Monday

morning.

Esopus Creek

Cold Brook

Flood Stage: 11.0

Observed Stage at Fri 2 pm: 10.2

Forecast:

Fri 1 pm MSG

Fri 7 pm 9.0

Sat 1 am 8.2

Sat 7 am 7.5

Sat 1 pm 7.1

Sat 7 pm 6.7

Sun 1 am 6.4

Sun 7 am 6.2

Sun 1 pm 6.1

Sun 7 pm 6.0

Mon 1 am 5.9

Mon 7 am 5.8

Air temperature are quickly dropping below freezing, which may

result in patchy black ice on elevated roadways, overpasses and

bridges for the afternoon into evening commute.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only

wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges,

overpasses and around curves through the evening commute. Allow

plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ramapo River near Mahwah.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202.

- At 2:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 7.95 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.1

feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

this evening.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.2 feet on 12/02/1996.

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm EST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Ramapo River

Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Fri 2 pm EST 7.2 6.0 4.9

