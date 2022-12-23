WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

SNOW SQUALL WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Snow Squall Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

103 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for...

Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York...

Fulton County in eastern New York...

Northwestern Schoharie County in east central New York...

Southeastern Herkimer County in eastern New York...

Western Montgomery County in eastern New York...

* Until 145 PM EST.

* At 101 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from 9 miles north of Stratford to near West Winfield,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow and

gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility

rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts

greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter reported in East Windfield.

IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30.

This snow squall will be near...

Sacandaga Campground around 135 PM EST.

Canajoharie, Fort Plain, Sharon Springs and Ames around 140 PM

EST.

Other locations impacted by this snow squall include Ingham Mills,

Meco, Spinnerville, Beekman Corners, Engleville, South Ilion,

Mindenville, Kelhi Corners, Tomantown and Chepachet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,

bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and

be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.

Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are

expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden

whiteout conditions.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EST

FOR QUEENS...KINGS AND NASSAU COUNTIES...

At 103 PM EST, showers producing damaging winds were located along a

line extending from Little Neck to Baldwin, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Jamaica, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Garden City,

Massapequa, Lynbrook, Mineola, Woodmere, Westbury, Rockaway Beach,

Farmingdale, Kennedy Airport and Forest Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

