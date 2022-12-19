WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

430 PM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...

WESTERN WINDHAM...AND BENNINGTON COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a half of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 425 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near

Argyle and Salem New York and Arlington Vermont. The band will move

gradually southeastward through 5:30 pm.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4274 7304 4274 7306 4290 7328 4294 7328

4294 7334 4313 7359 4315 7358 4317 7359

4318 7358 4322 7358 4324 7360 4326 7359

4327 7360 4334 7352 4306 7270

TIME...MOT...LOC 2125Z 311DEG 29KT 4322 7353

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather