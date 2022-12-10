WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 PM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE...Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton, Montgomery,

Western Schenectady and Northern Fulton Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered

roadways, along with reduced visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most hazardous travel conditions are

expected Sunday afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates may

reach one half inch, to three quarters of an inch per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches possible across

portions of the southeast Catskills.

* WHERE...Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene and Western

Ulster Counties.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the

Capital Region, the Saratoga region, the mid Hudson Valley and

Taconics of eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

