SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 PM EST Sat Dec 3 2022

...Gusty showers will impact portions of northeastern Berkshire,

southern Schenectady, northeastern Columbia, Albany, southeastern

Saratoga, northeastern Schoharie, southern Washington, Rensselaer,

Bennington and Windham Counties through 515 PM EST...

At 416 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Pawlet to Mechanicville to near Schoharie.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, Clifton Park,

Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Brattleboro,

Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Mechanicville, Hoosick

Falls, Bellows Falls, Arlington and Londonderry.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 25.

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 26.

Interstate 890 between exits 1b and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 7, and between exits 8A and 10.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4300 7244 4295 7253 4284 7255 4274 7265

4274 7302 4270 7295 4270 7296 4267 7300

4261 7296 4243 7338 4266 7448 4293 7377

4346 7333 4345 7325 4332 7325 4330 7282

4325 7282 4322 7269 4323 7243

TIME...MOT...LOC 2116Z 281DEG 35KT 4339 7317 4290 7367 4266 7422

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

