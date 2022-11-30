WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

906 PM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Behind a departing frontal boundary, winds have fallen below

advisory criteria across the southern and western Adirondacks,

Lake George Saratoga Region and southern Vermont. As a result,

the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. Winds may still

occasionally gust up to 30 mph for tonight and tomorrow, but

should remain below advisory criteria.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...The Berkshires of western Massachusetts, the Mohawk

and Schoharie Valleys, Capital Region, and northern and

central Taconics of eastern New York.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

