WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 PM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Herkimer County.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall accumulations are

expected near and north of Route 28.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

