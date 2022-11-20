WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

210 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN HERKIMER...

HAMILTON...NORTHERN FULTON...AND SOUTHERN HERKIMER COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to

2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 210 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near

Ohio, or 18 miles east of Boonville moving east at 10 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED...

This band of heavy snow will remain over mainly rural areas of

southern Northern Herkimer, southwestern Hamilton, central Northern

Fulton and northern Southern Herkimer Counties.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

LAT...LON 4330 7515 4330 7512 4333 7508 4373 7512

4373 7431 4316 7422 4316 7512 4322 7507

4324 7507 4323 7510 4326 7516

TIME...MOT...LOC 1910Z 269DEG 11KT 4339 7498

