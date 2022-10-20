WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 348 PM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In New York, Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga, Eastern Albany, Western Rensselaer, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Southern Washington Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather