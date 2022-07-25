WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 223 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Berkshire, east central Albany, Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grafton to Rensselaer. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads. Locations impacted include... Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, North Adams, Rensselaer, Delmar, Williamstown, Menands, Pownal, Stephentown, Grafton, Berlin, Stamford, Hancock, New Ashford, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill and Feura Bush. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 6. Interstate 87 near exit 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for western Massachusetts...and east central New York. LAT...LON 4250 7335 4251 7335 4250 7347 4258 7389 4285 7350 4279 7300 TIME...MOT...LOC 1823Z 274DEG 34KT 4280 7348 4262 7375 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather