WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

729 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern

Berkshire, southeastern Washington, northeastern Rensselaer,

Bennington and western Windham Counties through 815 AM EDT...

At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cambridge to near New Ashford. Movement

was northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding on roads.

Locations impacted include...

Bennington, North Adams, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Londonderry,

Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Wilmington,

Cambridge, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, West Wardsboro, Hoosick,

White Creek, North Bennington and Whitingham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4274 7281 4274 7302 4270 7302 4270 7295

4267 7300 4266 7296 4259 7333 4302 7339

4325 7278 4324 7275 4273 7261

TIME...MOT...LOC 1128Z 246DEG 48KT 4297 7333 4267 7328

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

