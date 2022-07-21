WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1207 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Schenectady, southern Saratoga and southwestern Washington Counties

through 1230 PM EDT...

At 1207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Burnt Hills, or 8 miles northwest of Clifton Park, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Mechanicville, Ballston Spa, Greenwich, Round Lake,

Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, East Glenville,

Gates, Malta, Lee, Northumberland, Charlton, Easton, Stillwater,

Schuylerville, Victory, Deans Corners and Grangerville.

People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), Saratoga County Fair,

and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter

immediately!

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4296 7343 4295 7345 4294 7364 4293 7366

4291 7368 4286 7399 4301 7404 4317 7350

4296 7342

TIME...MOT...LOC 1607Z 254DEG 30KT 4295 7391

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Jefferson, west central Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties

through 1245 PM EDT...

At 1210 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Adams, or 11 miles south of Watertown, moving east at 35 mph.

Watertown, Carthage, Adams, Barnes Corners, Denmark, Black River,

Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Mannsville, Deferiet, Ellisburg,

Worth, and Bellwood.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 38 and 44.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4366 7615 4393 7609 4409 7556 4370 7550

TIME...MOT...LOC 1610Z 249DEG 32KT 4381 7599

