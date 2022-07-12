WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 460 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALBANY NY 647 PM EDT TUE JUL 12 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MASSACHUSETTS THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY IN WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS BERKSHIRE IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEW YORK COLUMBIA GREENE IN VERMONT THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN VERMONT BENNINGTON WINDHAM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BELLOWS FALLS, BENNINGTON, BRATTLEBORO, CAIRO, CATSKILL, COXSACKIE, DALTON, FLORIDA, GUILFORD CENTER, HANCOCK, JEFFERSON HEIGHTS, NEW LEBANON, NORTH ADAMS, PITTSFIELD, POWNAL, STAMFORD, WEST BRATTLEBORO, AND WOODFORD STATE PARK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN CONNECTICUT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT LITCHFIELD IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES DUTCHESS ULSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BEACON, KINGSTON, NEW PALTZ, POUGHKEEPSIE, AND TORRINGTON. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: Nassau and Suffolk. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Wednesday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather