WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 259 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN... NORTHWESTERN SARATOGA AND NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A severe storm will be tracking just south of Glens Falls across northern Saratoga county into Washington county thorugh 330 pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and east central New York. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. northern New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather