WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

222 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTY...

At 221 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huletts

Landing, or 9 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Graphite.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake George, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broome, west

central Delaware and southern Chenango Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sanitaria Springs, or 10 miles east of Greater Binghamton Airport,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Sidney, Walton, Coventry, Port Dickinson, Bainbridge, Masonville,

Afton, Franklin, Chenango Forks and East Sidney.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 88 between 1 and 11.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4207 7510 4214 7590 4231 7588 4233 7540

4231 7540 4232 7538 4231 7534 4232 7531

4234 7529 4235 7508

TIME...MOT...LOC 1824Z 270DEG 41KT 4222 7579

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Essex County in northern New York...

Southwestern Addison County in central Vermont...

Northern Rutland County in southern Vermont...

Northwestern Windsor County in southern Vermont...

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benson

Landing, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Rutland, Castleton, West Castleton, Sudbury, Hubbardton,

Killington, Orwell, Stockbridge, Proctor, Benson, Brandon,

Chittenden, Mendon, Pittsfield, Pittsford, West Haven, Fair Haven,

West Rutland, Rutland City and Goshen.

Boaters on Lake Champlain should seek safe harbor now! Strong winds

will cause higher waves and sudden wind shifts may overturn boats.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather