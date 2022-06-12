WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

612 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Herkimer

County through 645 PM EDT...

At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Holland Patent, or 9 miles east of Rome, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ohio, Cold Brook, Northwood, Russia, Grant, Wilmurt, Wheelertown,

Pardeeville Corners, Wilmurt Corners, Gravesville, North Wilmurt and

Woodin Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4330 7515 4330 7512 4332 7510 4333 7508

4350 7510 4353 7504 4330 7485 4323 7507

4324 7507 4323 7510 4324 7512 4325 7513

4325 7515 4326 7516

TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 238DEG 25KT 4326 7530

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

