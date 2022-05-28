WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 348 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Washington, northern Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7 miles south of Greenwich, or 9 miles northeast of Mechanicville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Bennington, Hoosick Falls, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Hoosick, Lee, Pittstown, White Creek, Easton, North Bennington, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, Woodford, Old Bennington, Glastenbury, Schaghticoke Hill, Center White Creek, Hoosick Junction, Paper Mill Village and Sodom. Rainfall amounts may range from a half an inch to an inch in a few locations causing some ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage flooding. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4278 7302 4285 7367 4288 7368 4294 7365 4294 7363 4297 7363 4298 7361 4300 7361 4302 7359 4305 7359 4306 7358 4307 7358 4304 7300 TIME...MOT...LOC 1946Z 280DEG 29KT 4297 7352 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather