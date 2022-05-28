WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1233 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ulster,

northwestern Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 115

PM EDT...

At 1233 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kingston, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Livingston, Copake,

Clermont, Red Hook, Ancram, Lake Katrine, Saugerties South, Port

Ewen, West Hurley, Claverack-Red Mills, Milan, Germantown, Taghkanic,

Tivoli, Rolling Meadows and Kerleys Corners.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4183 7405 4194 7414 4201 7411 4225 7367

4207 7350 4200 7366 4200 7370 4198 7370

TIME...MOT...LOC 1633Z 237DEG 24KT 4195 7402

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey...

Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey...

Rockland County in southeastern New York...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 1233 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Paterson, Wayne, Hackensack, New City, Bergenfield, Paramus,

Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Pompton Lakes, Nyack, Tappan,

Hawthorne, Pearl River, Oradell, Norwood, Orangeburg, Clifton and

Teaneck.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather