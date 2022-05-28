WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1201 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster

and west central Dutchess Counties through 1230 PM EDT...

At 1200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ellenville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Hurley,

Highland, Modena, High Falls, Tillson, Port Ewen, Fairview,

Staatsburg, Kerhonkson, Lake Katrine, Lloyd, Crawford, Esopus,

Rosendale and Gardiner.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4160 7425 4163 7425 4163 7426 4162 7430

4161 7431 4161 7432 4167 7440 4201 7404

4181 7377 4161 7411 4162 7413 4160 7413

4158 7415

TIME...MOT...LOC 1600Z 235DEG 26KT 4169 7424

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hudson, Passaic,

Union, Bergen, Essex, south central Orange and Rockland Counties

through 1245 PM EDT...

At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and

embedded strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West

Milford to Lincoln Park to near Millburn to near Union. Movement was

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and minor

flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

possible. Rises on streams.

Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Bloomfield,

Hackensack, Orange, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Summit,

Lyndhurst and Millburn.

LAT...LON 4072 7439 4076 7436 4076 7438 4079 7437

4086 7432 4090 7433 4090 7427 4093 7429

4097 7428 4100 7430 4102 7443 4105 7445

4104 7449 4109 7450 4130 7418 4107 7403

4093 7402 4069 7407 4060 7439

TIME...MOT...LOC 1601Z 236DEG 11KT 4107 7440 4093 7432 4079 7431 4070

7431

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

