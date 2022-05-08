WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 320 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Washington, Northern Saratoga, Southern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather