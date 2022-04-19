WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

909 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional accumulations from 9 AM to

noon up to an inch. Storm totals of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Schoharie, Western Ulster, Western Greene and Western

Albany Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through this morning,

although travel conditions will slowly improve as temperatures

rise just above freezing. Heavy snow accumulations on tree

branches will continue to cause scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Periods of snow. Snow accumulations from 9 AM to 2 PM of

1 to 3 inches. Storm totals up to 16 inches.

* WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow will continue into early

this afternoon. Bursts of heavier snow can still occur with

accumulations up to an inch per hour. Conditions will improve

this afternoon as temperatures rise just above freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT

TODAY...

* WHAT...Periods of snow will continue this morning. Additional

accumulations from 9 AM to noon will be another inch.

* WHERE...Western Schenectady, Montgomery, Southeast Warren and

Southern Fulton Counties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will slowly improve as

temperatures rise above freezing. Heavy snow accumulations on

tree branches will continue to cause scattered power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Occasional light snow and drizzle will continue into this

afternoon, however temperatures have risen a few degrees above

freezing and roadways will be mainly wet. Therefore, the advisory

will be allowed to expire at 9 am. Snow accumulations on tree

branches will continue to cause scattered power outages into this

afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather