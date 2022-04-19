WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 231 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Western Ulster, Western Greene, Schoharie and Western Albany Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions with them impacting the morning commute. The heavy wet snow may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach an inch per hour overnight. Accumulations will vary by elevation, with lower elevations such as the Schoharie Valley getting closer to 5 inches, and higher elevations above 2000 feet getting closer to 9 inches. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain late at night into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and the western Mohawk Valley of southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and the morning commute will be impacted. The heavy wet snow may bring down some tree limbs and cause some power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour overnight through Tuesday morning. Snowfall will vary by elevation, with the lowest amounts near 5 inches near the Mohawk River and highest amounts around a foot in the Adirondacks above 2000 feet. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain late at night into Tuesday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The higher totals will be at elevations of a 1000 feet or greater. * WHERE...Western Schenectady, Montgomery, Southern Fulton and Southeast Warren Counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach close to an inch per hour. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches above 1000 feet. * WHERE...In east central New York, eastern Albany, eastern Schenectady, southern Saratoga, Rensselaer and Washington counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy wet snow and gusty winds may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages overnight. an inch per hour. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather