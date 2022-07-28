NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 505

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

213 PM EDT THU JUL 28 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY BROOME CAYUGA

CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON

COLUMBIA CORTLAND DELAWARE

DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN

FULTON GREENE HAMILTON

HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS

MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA

ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO

RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SARATOGA

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER

SENECA SULLIVAN TIOGA

TOMPKINS ULSTER WARREN

WASHINGTON WAYNE

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oneida

County through 245 PM EDT...

At 213 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Holland Patent, or 11 miles east of Rome, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Forestport, Oriskany, Steuben, Remsen, Holland

Patent, Prospect and Barneveld.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4333 7508 4330 7515 4326 7516 4325 7515

4326 7514 4324 7512 4323 7508 4322 7507

4313 7515 4312 7516 4318 7564 4360 7515

4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 1813Z 226DEG 38KT 4327 7527

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oneida

At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Camden, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Rome, Lee, Vienna, Camden, Boonville, Florence, Sylvan Beach, Ava,

Blossvale and New London.

LAT...LON 4359 7515 4315 7561 4323 7588 4332 7587

4333 7588 4348 7581 4342 7553

TIME...MOT...LOC 1816Z 226DEG 38KT 4327 7584

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather