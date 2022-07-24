NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

433 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS

CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG

CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE

FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON

HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS

LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE

MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA

ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO

ST. LAWRENCE SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER

SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA

TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mc Donough, or

13 miles west of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Oxford, Cincinnatus, Preston, Pitcher, Pharsalia, German, Mc Donough

and Bowman Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Livingston

and Ontario Counties through 515 PM EDT...

At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Honeoye, or 11 miles southwest of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Canandaigua, Dansville, Conesus, Bristol, Lima, Clifton Springs,

Bloomfield, Naples, Rushville, Hemlock, Honeoye, Farmington, Gorham,

East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Springwater, Manchester, Canadice,

Shortsville and Livonia.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 near exit 4.

Interstate 90 near exit 43.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

western New York.

LAT...LON 4289 7769 4303 7716 4285 7698 4276 7697

4276 7731 4267 7737 4258 7737 4258 7766

4254 7766 4254 7771

TIME...MOT...LOC 2036Z 238DEG 30KT 4279 7748

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

