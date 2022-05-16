NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 226

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

353 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

JEFFERSON LEWIS OSWEGO

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY...

At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kerhonkson, or

8 miles west of New Paltz, moving northeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Orange County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

