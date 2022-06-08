NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

762 FPUS51 KOKX 081419

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

NYZ072-082000-

New York (Manhattan)-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-082000-

Bronx-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-082000-

Northern Queens-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-082000-

Southern Queens-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ075-082000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ074-082000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-082000-

Northern Nassau-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ179-082000-

Southern Nassau-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-082000-

Northwest Suffolk-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-082000-

Southwest Suffolk-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-082000-

Northeast Suffolk-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-082000-

Southeast Suffolk-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning,

then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-082000-

Southern Westchester-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ070-082000-

Northern Westchester-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-082000-

Rockland-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-082000-

Putnam-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-082000-

Orange-

1018 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather