NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

607 FPUS51 KOKX 180955

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

NYZ072-182000-

New York (Manhattan)-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ073-182000-

Bronx-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-182000-

Northern Queens-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-182000-

Southern Queens-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-182000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-182000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-182000-

Northern Nassau-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-182000-

Southern Nassau-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-182000-

Northwest Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-182000-

Southwest Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-182000-

Northeast Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-182000-

Southeast Suffolk-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-182000-

Southern Westchester-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-182000-

Northern Westchester-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-182000-

Rockland-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-182000-

Putnam-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-182000-

Orange-

554 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather