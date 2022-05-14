NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ 632 FPUS51 KOKX 141136 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 NYZ072-142000- New York (Manhattan)- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ073-142000- Bronx- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ176-142000- Northern Queens- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ178-142000- Southern Queens- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ075-142000- Kings (Brooklyn)- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ074-142000- Richmond (Staten Island)- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ177-142000- Northern Nassau- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ179-142000- Southern Nassau- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ078-142000- Northwest Suffolk- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ080-142000- Southwest Suffolk- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ079-142000- Northeast Suffolk- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ081-142000- Southeast Suffolk- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ071-142000- Southern Westchester- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ070-142000- Northern Westchester- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ069-142000- Rockland- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ068-142000- Putnam- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ067-142000- Orange- 735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$