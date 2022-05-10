NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 9, 2022

_____

451 FPUS51 KOKX 100756

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

NYZ072-102000-

New York (Manhattan)-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-102000-

Bronx-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-102000-

Northern Queens-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-102000-

Southern Queens-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-102000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-102000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-102000-

Northern Nassau-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-102000-

Southern Nassau-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-102000-

Northwest Suffolk-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-102000-

Southwest Suffolk-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-102000-

Northeast Suffolk-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-102000-

Southeast Suffolk-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-102000-

Southern Westchester-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-102000-

Northern Westchester-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-102000-

Rockland-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-102000-

Putnam-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-102000-

Orange-

356 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather